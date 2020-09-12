Air Bubbles, Vande Bharat Mission and More: All Your International Flight Queries Simplified

Government of India has released the guidelines for the Unlock 4.0, applicable from September 1 till September 30. The international flights will continue to operate like before in a calibrated manner under the Air Bubble Pact with various countries and also Vande Bharat Mission. Ministry of Civil Aviation banned international flights from March 23 and has been conducting one-of-its-kind repatriation drive to brink back stranded nationals from various countries under the Mission Vande Bharat as air travel across the globe, especially for international flights remains suspended.

However, last month, MoCA announced that it has established bilateral air bubbles with countries including the US, France, Germany, Canada, UK, other European and Gulf countries among others. Passengers who wish to travel to the aforementioned countries can refer to the quick guide below to familiarise with the regulations.

[q]What is an air bubble?[/q]

[ans]An air bubble is essentially a temporary arrangement between two countries to restart commercial flight services at a time when regular international flights are suspended due to COVID-19. Under the arrangement, airlines from both countries are allowed to operate, unlike Mission Vande Bharat where only Indian air carriers were allowed to operate flights. [/ans]

[q]What is Mission Vande Bharat[/q]

[ans]Vande Bharat Mission is the largest of its kind repatriation drive undertaken by any government worldwide. Government of India started VBM in May when government announced to bring back stranded Indians from various destinations abroad. More than 1.2 million people have travelled in multiple VBM flights to and fro India and continues to do so.[/ans]

[q]Is Mission Vande Bharat and Air Bubble running together?[/q]

[q]Yes, government has set up air bubble bilateral agreements with various countries including the US, Canada, UAE among others. People from both sides are allowed to travel freely depending on visa restrictions and all flight operators are allowed to operate under Air Bubble pacts. On the other hand, VBM mission is undertaken on the routes where there's no agreement between countries and only India's designated air carriers are allowed to bring back Indians. [/q]

[q]Which International Airlines are Flying Right Now?[/q]

[ans]Under the new arrangements, airlines including Air India, United Airlines, Air France and Lufthansa among other air carriers will operate to and from from their respective countries. Under VBM, flights like Vistara, Spicejet, IndiGo and Spicejet are helping government in the efforts. [/ans]

[q]Is Tourist Visa Applicable for Flights Under the Air Corridor?[/q]

[ans]Yes, few countries like Dubai have allowed tourists to fly into country with certain restrictions. However, majority of flights are still bring out stranded Indian citizens, OCI card holders & diplomats. If the country has not allowed tourist visa, Indian nationals cannot fly to these countries.[/ans]

[q]Who Can Fly to the US from India?[/q]

[ans]Passengers who wish to travel to US-bound international flight from India must either be US citizens, diplomats, permanent residents, OCI cardholders, or Indian nationals with US visa of at least one-month validity.[/ans]