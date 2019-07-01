Air Force Lauds Pilot of Jaguar Aircraft for Averting Tragedy in Ambala
Immediately after the take-off, the IAF's Jaguar aircraft encountered a flock of birds which resulted in the failure of one of its engines.
Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft Jaguar flies-past during the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018 at Air Force Station, Hindon in Ghaziabad. (Image: PTI)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) hailed the pilot of a Jaguar aircraft that had a narrow escape in Ambala on Thursday for his prompt action that not only saved the fighter jet but also the lives of people. The aircraft, with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from the Air Force Station, Ambala for a training mission on Thursday.
Immediately after the take-off, it encountered a flock of birds. The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines. "Despite one of the most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in a matter of seconds, jettisoned the two additional fuel drop tanks as well as the CBLS pods and went on to safely land the aircraft. His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF, resulting from extensive operational training," the IAF said. The professionalism and quick thinking of the pilot not only saved a war-waging asset but also the lives of the many civilians residing in the area adjoining the airfield, it added.
