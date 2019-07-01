Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Air Force Lauds Pilot of Jaguar Aircraft for Averting Tragedy in Ambala

Immediately after the take-off, the IAF's Jaguar aircraft encountered a flock of birds which resulted in the failure of one of its engines.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Air Force Lauds Pilot of Jaguar Aircraft for Averting Tragedy in Ambala
Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft Jaguar flies-past during the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018 at Air Force Station, Hindon in Ghaziabad. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

The Indian Air Force (IAF) hailed the pilot of a Jaguar aircraft that had a narrow escape in Ambala on Thursday for his prompt action that not only saved the fighter jet but also the lives of people. The aircraft, with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from the Air Force Station, Ambala for a training mission on Thursday.

Immediately after the take-off, it encountered a flock of birds. The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines. "Despite one of the most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in a matter of seconds, jettisoned the two additional fuel drop tanks as well as the CBLS pods and went on to safely land the aircraft. His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF, resulting from extensive operational training," the IAF said. The professionalism and quick thinking of the pilot not only saved a war-waging asset but also the lives of the many civilians residing in the area adjoining the airfield, it added.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram