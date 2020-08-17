Air India Announces 145 Flights Between India and USA from September 1 to October 24, Bookings Now Open

Air India has announced 145 more flights to the USA that will operate from September 1 to October 24. Bookings for the flight has commenced and passengers who wish to book seats may do so via the Air India website, booking offices and also through authorised travel agents.

#FlyAI : Air India will operate over 145 flights between India and USA from 1st September to 24th October 2020 under #VBM. Booking starts today at 1500 hrs IST.Bookings can be done through Air India Website, Booking Offices and also through Authorised travel agents. pic.twitter.com/GjtVJq1sNV — Air India (@airindiain) August 17, 2020

Ahead of this, Air India announced operations to the US from 29 July till August 30 from major Indian cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru.

This was after the airline had announced 180 flight to the US operating under the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission starting July 22. Air India recently announced the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission to rescue stranded Indians to international destinations to rescue stranded Indians. The airline also announced that it will be ramping up its number of flights in the upcoming phase.

Under the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission, the airline will operate 123 flights to international destinations. Additionally, schedules for international flights to USA, Paris and Frankfurt under the air bubbles have been put up as well.

The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission brought back as much as 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries around the world. Under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled as on July 22, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said at a media briefing.