Air India Announces 27 Additional Flights to Frankfurt from Delhi and Bengaluru

Air India has announced 27 additional domestic flights to Frankfurt from Delhi and Bengalutru starting from September 1 to 25. Bookings for the same are now open through the airline’s website, booking offices, call centres and authorised travel agents.

The airline recently put out the list of repatriation flights that it will operate as Vande Bharat Mission enters its 6th phase on September 1. Till October 1, the national carrier is expected to operate 31 flights from India and 31 to the country. Destinations for the same include countries like Canada and China. The airline will also operate repatriation 50 flights under the recently-established air bubbles till October 23 to destinations including London, Frankfurt, US and Maldives.

#FlyAI: Air India will fly 27 additional flights under #VBM providing non-stop connection to Frankfurt from Delhi & Bengaluru, besides the existing flights from 1st-25th October, 20. Bookings now open through website/booking offices/call centres & our authorised travel agents pic.twitter.com/jZMNk3FcOt — Air India (@airindiain) August 27, 2020

About 10.5 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the phase five of the Vande Bharat Mission was presently underway and under this from August 1-12, 300 international flights and 70 domestic feeders have been operated reaching 22 airports across India.

Also Watch:

Based on a continuous assessment of demand received from Indian missions and posts, flights have been added for repatriation from Armenia, Bangladesh, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Ukraine, he said. The number of flights from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South East Asia have been further augmented, he said.