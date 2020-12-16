Air India Announces 50 Percent Concession on Airfare for Senior Citizens: All You Need to Know

Air India has launched a scheme for senior citizens where they can book tickets at a 50 per cent concession on the base fare. This scheme is only applicable to domestic flights and only fliers above the age of 60 are eligible. According to the official website, there is a particular criteria only matching which people would be allowed to avail the offer. The tickets should be booked for “a Senior citizen of Indian Nationality, permanently residing in India and should have attained the age of 60 years on the date of commencement of journey”.

Those willing to use the offer must keep in mind that the 50 per cent concession is being given only on “select booking classes in the Economy cabin”. Also, the total amount of a flight ticket is not just the base fare. As per the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a potential airfare will also include the airline fuel charge, common user terminal fee, passenger service fees, airport and/ or user development fees taxes, and any other applicable convenience charges.

Passengers will have to produce a valid Photo ID with date of birth written on it to get their concession. This could be the voter’s ID card, passport, driving license, or the senior citizens’ ID card issued by Air India. “In case the relevant ID/documents are not presented at the time of check-in or at the boarding gate, the basic fare will be forfeited and the tickets will become non-refundable,” the website mentions.

Passengers will be able to travel to any sector within the country and they need to purchase the ticket three days before departure. No discount will be applicable for any children travelling along. However, there is a discount available for one infant (below two years of age).