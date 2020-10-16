Air India Announces Additional Flights to Frankfurt From October 26 Under Air Bubble Agreement

Air India has announced additional flights between Delhi and Frankfurt under Air Bubble Agreement. Bookings for the flight scheduled from October 26, 2020 1 to March 28, 2021 opens today. Flyers can book their ticket on the airline's official website, call centres or booking offices.

#FlyAI: Air India will operate flights between India-Germany from 26th Oct' 20 to 28th March '21.Bookings open through AI website, Booking offices, call centre and Authorised Travel Agents. pic.twitter.com/KHCvZo4VkM — Air India (@airindiain) October 16, 2020

Recently India signed air bubble arrangement with Ukraine, taking the number of countries under air bubble pact to 17. Ahead of this, in a recently held press conference, Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation, informed that Government of India has formalized air bubble arrangements with 16 countries adding countries like Oman, Bhutan on the list along side earlier done agreements with countries like USA, Canada, France, Germany, among others. The Minister also added that Government is in discussion with Italy, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and others for similar arrangements.

Air Bubble agreement is a bilateral air corridor being established between various countries to ease travel restrictions amidst travel ban imposed by various countries due to coronavirus. Despite the ban, India was among the first few nations to start repatriation drive as early as May to bring back stranded Indians. Soon after, Air Bubbles were established to further ease the travel.