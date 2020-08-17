Air India Announces Additional Flights to Toronto and Vancouver From August 15 to 31

Air India has announced additional flight to Toronto and Vancouver this month. Prices for the tickets start at Rs 51,001. Ahead of this, under the fifth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India had announced three additional flights to Toronto from Delhi on August 16, 23 and 30. Prices for the tickets start at Rs 51,098 for the economy class and goes up to Rs 1,38,463 for business class.

The three new flights came in addition to the 12 flights that the airline announced a few days back. The airline had announced 12 additional flight from August 18 to 30 to Canada and Vancouver from Delhi under the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission.

The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission brought back as much as 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries around the world. Under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

694 flights have reached India as on July 22, repatriating nearly one lakh people so far, he said.