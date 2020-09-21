Air India Announces Additional Flights to UK Via Amritsar Under Vande Bharat Mission

Air India has announced additional flights to the UK from Delhi. The flights will operate in addition to the ones that were announced with the sixth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission in India. The flights will originate at Delhi and will be destined to Birmingham via Amritsar. Bookings for the flight can be made on the company's official website, authorised travel agents or booking offices.

Under the sixth phase of VBM, the national carrier is expected to operate 31 flights from India and 31 to the country till October 1. Destinations for the same include countries like Canada and China. The airline will also operate repatriation 50 flights under the recently-established air bubbles till October 23 to destinations including London, Frankfurt, US and Maldives.

About 10.5 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the phase five of the Vande Bharat Mission was presently underway and under this from August 1-12, 300 international flights and 70 domestic feeders have been operated reaching 22 airports across India.

Around 500 international flights are scheduled to be operated this month, he said. "Earlier this week on August 11, we crossed the one million-mark under the Vande Bharat Mission. As of date, a total of about 10.5 lakh stranded Indians have returned through various modes under this mission," Srivastava said at an online media briefing.