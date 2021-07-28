Air India, the national air carrier of India has announced additional international flights to various countries as the restrictions on air operations eases. Air India will operate direct flights to countries like Qatar and Maldives connecting multiple cities from India. On the other hand, Air India Express, the budget subsidiary of Air India will operate flights to Malaysia and multiple Middle Eastern sectors.

First is the non-stop flights between Qatar and India from August 1 till October 29, 2021, which Air India has announced. As per Air India, two additional flights a week will be operated between India’s Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi And Doha in Qatar.

“It will be the sole responsibility of the passengers to ensure his/her eligibility to enter the destination country. Air India will accept no liability in case boarding is denied due to not meeting the eligibility for travel,” said Air India on Twitter.

Air India will operate Doha-Kochi flights on Tuesday and Thursday and Kochi-Doha flights will be on Wednesday and Friday. Doha-Hyderabad flights will be operated on Sunday and Wednesday and return flights will on same days. Air India will operate Doha-Mumbai flights on Wednesday and Friday and from Mumbai to Doha, direct flights are available on 5 days – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Next is the flight to Maldives which will begin from July 28 and the flag carrier of India will operate flights from Delhi to Malé via Mumbai every Wednesday and Saturday. The airline will also fly from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to Malé every Monday and Thursday, starting from July 29, 2021.

Also, Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has announced direct flights between India and Kuala Lumpur for August 2021. The airline will connect Indian cities including Trichy, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai with Kuala Lumpur.

