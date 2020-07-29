Air India Announces Flights to Canada Under Mission Vande Bharat from August 4, Bookings Open

Air India has announced additional flights to Canada under the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Bookings are open for the flights that will operate from August 4 to August 16, Air India confirmed.

Air India will operate flights on Delhi-Toronto-Delhi route on 4th, 8th, 11th and 15th of August while flights to Vancouver will be operated on 5th, 9th, 12th and 16th August.

Ahead of this, the national flight carrier announced that it will operate additional flights to UK and US, bookins for which are already open. Flights from selected cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Mumbai and Kochi are considered for VBM Mission.

In June the US Department of Transportation (DoT) had said that it would restrict charter flights from India, accusing New Delhi of engaging in "discriminatory and restrictive practices".

Following the announcement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that it has received requests from several countries, including the US, France and Germany for allowing their air carriers to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission and that the ministry was examining the requests.

Air India and domestic private carriers are allowed to operate flights under the programme which has pre-fixed ticket charges. The fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission began on July 3 to bring back Indian stranded abroad amid the pandemic.