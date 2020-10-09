Air India Announces International Flights to Nairobi Under Phase VI of Vande Bharat Mission

Under the extended phase VI of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India has announced international flights to Capital of Kenya, Nairobi. The two flights will fly on October 14 and 15 from Delhi via Ahmedabad. Bookings for the same can be done at Air India's official website, booking offices, call centres and authorised travel agents.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been allowed since July under the bilateral air bubble pacts formed by India with around 16 countries.

In a press conference on Thursday, said the time has come to send a loud and clear message that foreign airlines' flights will not be allowed at the expense of Indian airlines. On September 28, Lufthansa had to cancel its flights between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 as the DGCA withdrew permission for them saying there are restriction on Indians who want to travel to Germany and this puts "Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage resulting in inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa".

During a press conference, Puri said, "The issue is not about allowing foreign carriers in or not. We are all for foreign carriers operating here. Make no mistake. But I think the time has come for the message to go out loud and clear that it will not be done at the expense of the Indian carriers."