Air India Announces Additional Flights to Toronto in August, Prices Starting at Rs 51,098

Under the fifth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India has announced three additional flights to Toronto from Delhi on August 16, 23 and 30. Prices for the tickets start at Rs 51,098 for the economy class and goes up to Rs 1,38,463 for business class.

The three new flights comes in addition to the 12 flights that the airline announced a few days back. The airline had announced 12 additional flight from August 18 to 30 to Canada and Vancouver from Delhi under the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission.

#FlyAI: Air India will operate 3 additional flights to Toronto from Delhi on 16th, 23rd and 30th Aug 2020. Booking shall open on 4th August at 2000 hrs through Airindia Website and Booking Offices only. pic.twitter.com/hrDbMyAJOl — Air India (@airindiain) August 4, 2020

The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission brought back as much as 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries around the world. Under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

694 flights have reached India as on July 22, repatriating nearly one lakh people so far, he said. Phase 4 is expected to continue until August 2, by which time around 80,000 more people are expected to return.

As on 22nd July, 7,88,217 Indian nationals have returned. 1,03,976 Indians have returned from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh by land borders.

Noting that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced the establishment of bilateral bubbles with some countries, the MEA spokesperson said that between July 22 and August 31, Air India will be operating 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco), four flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and three flights a week to France (Paris).

The ministry continues to be in touch with missions on specific demands for repatriation from students completing their courses abroad, workers and other stranded Indians with compelling reasons.