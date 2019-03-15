English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Cancels Several International Flights, Spain, U.K. Route Affected
The airline said 6 international flights from Delhi to places like Birmingham have been cancelled.
Representative image. (Reuters)
National carrier Air India has cancelled several international flights on account of low passenger yields on the sectors which include Delhi-Madrid. The airline said 6 international flights from Delhi to places like Birmingham have been cancelled.
"Due to operational reasons..Air India flights are suspended w.e.f March 16, 2019 till further notice," the airline said in a statement. Route rationalistion is one the key programmes that the airline's management is running to reduce cost and infuse efficiency.
However, the development comes even as other airlines like SpiceJet cancelled flights, which has sharply pushed up airfares.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
