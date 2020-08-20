Air India Commences International Flights to Vancouver and Toronto, Ticket Prices Start at Rs 51,001

Air India has announced additional flights to Toronto and Vancouver this month. Prices for the tickets start at Rs 51,001. The national carrier has put out the list of repatriation flights that it will operate as Vande Bharat Mission enters its 6th phase on September 1. Till October 1, Air India will operate 31 flights from India and 31 to the country. Destinations for the same include countries like Canada and China. The airline will also operate repatriation 50 flights under the recently-established air bubbles till October 23 to destinations including London, Frankfurt, US and Maldives.

About 10.5 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the phase five of the Vande Bharat Mission was presently underway and under this from August 1-12, 300 international flights and 70 domestic feeders have been operated reaching 22 airports across India.

Around 500 international flights are scheduled to be operated this month, he said. "Earlier this week on August 11, we crossed the one million-mark under the Vande Bharat Mission. As of date, a total of about 10.5 lakh stranded Indians have returned through various modes under this mission," Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

Based on a continuous assessment of demand received from Indian missions and posts, flights have been added for repatriation from Armenia, Bangladesh, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Ukraine, he said. The number of flights from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the South East Asia have been further augmented, he said.

"In addition to the bilateral 'travel bubble' arrangement with the US, Germany and France, which are operational, the arrangement with the UK is scheduled to start from September 1," Srivastava said. "Similar arrangements with others, including our neighbouring countries, are expected soon. Yesterday, we announced a travel bubble arrangement with the Maldives," he said.