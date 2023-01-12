CHANGE LANGUAGE
Air India Enhances Connectivity to UK, Announces New Flights to London
Air India Enhances Connectivity to UK, Announces New Flights to London

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 15:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India has announced new flights to Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport in London for the convenience of flyers traveling to the United Kingdom

Air India has enhanced connectivity to the United Kingdom by announcing 12 new flights to the Gatwick Airport in London. In addition, it has also started five additional flight services to the Heathrow Airport. Major Indian cities like Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kochi will now have three flights in a week to London.

With this new announcement, the number of flights from New Delhi to London has increased to 17 from the existing 14 in a week. On the other hand, flyers will now have 14 flights from Mumbai to London in a week, which was 12 earlier.

first published:January 12, 2023, 15:02 IST
last updated:January 12, 2023, 15:41 IST
