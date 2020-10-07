Air India Express Announces International Flights to Varanasi from Dubai and Sharjah

Air India Express has opened bookings for international flights from Dubai and Sharjah to Varanasi. Tickets for the route can be booked through call centre, travel agents, booking offices, or on the airline's official website.

Ahead of this, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority had suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for flying COVID-19 positive passengers to the country. As per the officials, despite having COVID-19 positive certificate, AI Express carried two passengers. The recent incident was recorded on September 4 when the budget-arm of India's national air carrier Air India flew a passenger who was tested Covid positive on September 2.

As per the UAE government rules, each passenger travelling from India need to bring original COVID-negative certificate from RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey. Currently Air India Express is operating flights to Dubai under the Air Bubble pact and Dubai is among the busiest destinations for passengers from India. Also, the IPL 2020 is scheduled from September 19 and Dubai is allowing tourists to fly into the country.