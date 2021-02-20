Air India Express Flight Hits Electric Pole While Landing at Vijayawada Int'l Airport, Passengers Safe

An Air India Express flight has hit an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. "All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," says airport director G Madhusudan Rao. The flight originated from Doha, Qatar at 10.25 AM.

Just yesterday, a flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode with 112 passengers made an emergency landing at the international airport on Friday due to a snag in the aircraft. The Air India Express plane developed the snag in the hydraulic system and made the landing at Thiruvananthapuram where the airlines have the base with more technical experts, an airport official said.

The aircraft took off from Sharjah at 7 AM and was supposed to land at 12.40 PM in Kozhikode. Airport sources said the flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram as there was the risk of landing at the table-top runway of Kozhikode airport, especially in an emergency situation. The flight was carrying 104 passengers and eight crew members.

This is the third such incident after Kozhikode airport crash involving Air India Express flying from Gulf countries to southern states of India.

Further details awaited.

With inputs from PTI.