Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Kozhikode Airport, Fire Reported in Cargo Bay

An Air India Express flight has made an emergency landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala following fire warning in the Cargo compartment. The flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode international airport after pilots detected fire alarm from the cargo bay. The aircraft, flying from Calicut to Kuwait had 17 passengers onboard, Air India Express spokesperson confirmed.

In February this year, two incidents were reported involving Air India Express flights. While one of the Air India Express flight hit an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram with 64 passengers on board, a flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode with 112 passengers made an emergency landing at the international airport due to a snag in the aircraft.

In August 2020, 21 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed when one of the AIE flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway of the Karipur International Airport, Kozikhode and fell into a 35-feet valley and broke into pieces.

Further details are awaited.

With Inputs from ANI

