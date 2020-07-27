Air India Express Opens Booking for Repatriation Flights to UAE Starting from August 1

Air India Express has announced that bookings for repatriation flights to the UAE have opened from today for flights operating between August 1 and 15. The last repatriation operations to the UAE was announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 9 with international flights to the destination between July 12 and July 26.

UAE-India Vande Bharat Mission flights between August 1st to August 15th 2020 would be open for sale today (July 27th) at 4PM UAE time (5:30PM IST)@MoCA_GoI#FlyWithIX #airindiaexpress pic.twitter.com/2pcOlDqzWU — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) July 27, 2020

India suspended all scheduled international passenger flights on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many passengers have used social media to demand the resumption of international passenger flights from India to the UAE and other foreign countries. Passengers flying to the UAE must comply with the prescribed guidelines issued by the kingdom. The rules are as follows.

Reopening the Airspace

Dubai Airports has re-opened its airspace after Dubai government’s decision to permit UAE residents to travel to and from Dubai International and low/medium risk countries (after meeting appropriate health and safety conditions) from June 23 and tourists from July 7, 2020. While there won't be any quarantine for passengers travelling from anywhere, they will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test every 4 days.

PCR testing

Passengers are advised that effective from 01st August 2020 the following conditions must be met for all flights to/from DXB or DWC:

All citizens, residents, tourists and transit passengers are required to obtain a negative COVID19 certificate before arriving into DXB or DWC

All passengers including citizens, residents and tourists departing from DXB or DWC to the European Union or United Kingdom are required to carry a negative COVID19 certificate

Children under the age of 12 and children with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from PCR test requirements

Negative COVID19 certificates will be valid for up to 96 hours from the time of the PCR test

Some passengers may be required to complete another PCR test upon arrival in DXB

Airport procedures

In order to maintain public safety and physical distancing requirements, all passengers departing from DXB are requested to adhere following guidelines:

Only valid ticket holders will be allowed into the terminal building

You must not go to the airport more than four (4) hours before your scheduled flight time

Protective gloves and mask must be worn by all travellers

Passengers displaying symptoms are advised to not come to the airport and seek medical advice