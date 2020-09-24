Air India Express Opens Bookings for International Flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bahrain

Air India Express has opened bookings for flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bahrain under the sixth phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Flyers can book tickets on the airline's official website, call centre, city office or authorised travel agents.

Ahead of this, Air India had announced that it will be flying additional flights to Singapore under the Vande Bharat Mission. This will be in addition to the flights that were already announced by the national carrier at the onset of the sixth phase of repatriation operations.

#FlyWithIX: Bookings are now open for India🔄 SingaporeIndia🔄Kuala LumpurIndia🔄BahrainBook tickets on our website or through Call Centre/City Office/authorized travel agents@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri @IndiainSingapor pic.twitter.com/rtWucQ9bXc — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 23, 2020

Aviation regulator DGCA had extended the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country till September 30 as the government announces Unlock 4.0.

"The competent authority has further extended the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India up to 2359 hours IST of 30th September," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

"However, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the statement further read.

This means that the government will continue operating flights under the travel bubbles that the Government has established with countries like US, Germany, Dubai, UK, Canada and France among other countries. More of these bilateral air bubbles will be announced soon.

“To allow gradual movement of passenger traffic during the Covid-19 situation, ‘transport bubble’ agreements have been signed with USA, France, and Germany. Recently, ‘transport bubble’ agreement has also been signed with Kuwait to uplift stranded passenger both to/from India. More similar arrangements are likely to fructify and ease passenger movements from different countries,” a statement issued by DGCA earlier mentioned.

India is currently operating cargo flights, domestic flights, international flights under Vande Bharat Mission and international flights under air bubble pacts to facilitate travellers' movement.