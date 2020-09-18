Air India Express to Continue Dubai Flights as Per Schedule, Airline Takes Action Against Staff

In a major relief to Air India Express, the Civil Aviation Authority of Dubai has allowed the airline to carry the operations as per the schedule from September 19. The Dubai authorities allowed Air India Express to continue with flights under the Air Bubble pact to the gulf country after the latter apologized for the lapse in the security and ensured punitive action action the staff of the ground handling companies.

Earlier in the day, it was learned that the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 from flying. Dubai authorities accused AI Express to carry COVID-19 positive passengers onboard the Jaipur to Dubai flight.

As per the officials, despite having COVID-19 positive certificate, AI Express carried two passengers during the last couple of weeks. The recent incident was recorded on September 4 when the budget-arm of India's national air carrier Air India flew a passenger who was tested covid positive on September 2.

Each passenger travelling from India need to bring original COVID-negative certificate from RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey while entering Dubai.

However, Air India Express quickly apologized for the lapse and took action against the ground staff of vendors who are responsible for passenger handling. The airline also shifted its base to Sharjah to travel the passengers already booked on the flights to Dubai.

"You are aware of the previous intimation made to you by our letter dated September 2, for boarding a passenger with a COVID-19 positive result, who endangered the other passengers on board and also caused a serious health risk," the letter to the regional manager of Air India Express said.