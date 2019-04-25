Air India Boeing 777 Flight to San Francisco Catches Fire at IGI Airport Delhi

#WATCH Air India Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) yesterday at Delhi airport. Fire started during AC repair. Air India terms it minor incident, plane was empty at the time of repair work, fire was doused immediately. pic.twitter.com/Og790FVABE — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

#FlyAI: #Flight #update

AI-173/DEL- SFO of 25th April is postponed and will now depart at 1000LT.

We apologize to our esteemed passengers for this delay. — Air India (@airindiain) April 24, 2019

A Delhi to San Francisco flight caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) yesterday late night at Delhi's IGI airport. The Boeing 777 airplane was undergoing a schedule pre-flight maintenance check and according to ANI, the fire started during the AC repair work. The aircraft was parked at the bay for the repair work and no one was injured in the incident.Air India termed it as a minor incident, and the fire was doused immediately. As seen in the video by ANI, fire tenders were rushed immediately to the spot and they successfully managed to put off the fire before any major damage to the aircraft.Air India has postponed the flight as announced on Twitter - "AI-173/DEL- SFO of 25th April is postponed and will now depart at 1000LT. We apologize to our esteemed passengers for this delay."Further details of the incident are awaited.