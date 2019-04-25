English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Boeing 777 Flight to San Francisco Catches Fire at IGI Airport Delhi
A Delhi to San Francisco Boeing 777 flight caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) at Delhi's IGI airport.
Air India B777 catches fire.
Loading...
A Delhi to San Francisco flight caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) yesterday late night at Delhi's IGI airport. The Boeing 777 airplane was undergoing a schedule pre-flight maintenance check and according to ANI, the fire started during the AC repair work. The aircraft was parked at the bay for the repair work and no one was injured in the incident.
Air India termed it as a minor incident, and the fire was doused immediately. As seen in the video by ANI, fire tenders were rushed immediately to the spot and they successfully managed to put off the fire before any major damage to the aircraft.
Air India has postponed the flight as announced on Twitter - "AI-173/DEL- SFO of 25th April is postponed and will now depart at 1000LT. We apologize to our esteemed passengers for this delay."
Further details of the incident are awaited.
#WATCH Air India Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) yesterday at Delhi airport. Fire started during AC repair. Air India terms it minor incident, plane was empty at the time of repair work, fire was doused immediately. pic.twitter.com/Og790FVABE— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019
Air India termed it as a minor incident, and the fire was doused immediately. As seen in the video by ANI, fire tenders were rushed immediately to the spot and they successfully managed to put off the fire before any major damage to the aircraft.
#FlyAI: #Flight #update— Air India (@airindiain) April 24, 2019
AI-173/DEL- SFO of 25th April is postponed and will now depart at 1000LT.
We apologize to our esteemed passengers for this delay.
Air India has postponed the flight as announced on Twitter - "AI-173/DEL- SFO of 25th April is postponed and will now depart at 1000LT. We apologize to our esteemed passengers for this delay."
Further details of the incident are awaited.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thinking About Ruining Avengers Endgame With Spoilers? Captain America is Watching You
- Deepika Padukone Gets Smashed Between Hubby Ranveer Singh & Sister Anisha in Cuddle-Filled Pic
- On Varun Dhawan's Birthday, Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Shares the Most Adorable Message
- Coach and Captain Will Decide on the Number 4 Spot: Dhawan
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results