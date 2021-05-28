Air India Flight to US Returns Back to Delhi After Dead Bat Found Inside the Plane's Business Class

An Air India plane bound to Newark from the Delhi International Airport returned back 30-minutes into the flight after a dead bat was found inside the business class cabin of the jetliner. The incident was recorded on early hours of Thursday morning as per a report on ANI.

After realizing the problem, the pilot contacted the ATC and safely landed back at the Delhi Airport at 3.55 AM. Wildlife staff was called to catch the bat, which later turned out to be dead. The flight was later declared Aircraft on Grounded.

A thorough fumigation was conducted and all the passengers were shifted to another plane which landed at the Newark airport at 11.35 AM (local time). An investigation was ordered against the engineering team who submitted a report suggesting the mammal came from third party.

“The probable reason maybe loading vehicles like the those for catering because all the time rats/ bats came from their vehicles only," an Air India official said to ANI.

“Air India B777-300ER aircraft VT-ALM operating Flight AI-105 (Delhi-Newark) was involved in air-turn-back due to bat reported in the cabin by crew after departure. Fuel was jettisoned and the aircraft landed safely at Delhi. After landing fumigation was carried out and a dead bat carcass was retrieved from seat 8DEF area," a senior DGCA official told ANI.

