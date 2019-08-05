Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Air India Flight With 5 MPs On-board Diverted Due to Low Fuel, Congestion Over Delhi Airport

The diverted Air India flight had five Members of Parliament from Bengal onboard which consists of three Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs.

Updated:August 5, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Air India Flight With 5 MPs On-board Diverted Due to Low Fuel, Congestion Over Delhi Airport
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ANI)
Air India flight AI-021 had to be diverted and land in Amritsar on the advice of Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) due to congestion over Delhi Airport and low fuel level in the plane. This Air India flight, plying between Kolkata and Delhi, had several passengers including five parliamentarians who were on their way to attend today’s session of parliament, reports ANI.

The diverted flight had five Members of Parliament from Bengal onboard which consists of three Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs.

