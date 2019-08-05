Air India Flight With 5 MPs On-board Diverted Due to Low Fuel, Congestion Over Delhi Airport

Air India flight AI-021 had to be diverted and land in Amritsar on the advice of Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) due to congestion over Delhi Airport and low fuel level in the plane. This Air India flight, plying between Kolkata and Delhi, had several passengers including five parliamentarians who were on their way to attend today’s session of parliament, reports ANI.

The diverted flight had five Members of Parliament from Bengal onboard which consists of three Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs.

Air India Kolkata-Delhi flight (AI-021) was diverted to Amritsar due to traffic and low holding fuel, as advised by Air Traffic Control (ATC). Five MPs from Bengal (three Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs) are on-board; they were coming to attend Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/VrEZvGUwR0 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

