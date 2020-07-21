Air India Announces Additional Flights to London Connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar; Bookings Open

National flight carrier Air India has announced that it will be conducting international flights to London starting July 26, 2020. These flights will take place till July 30 and will connect Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Amritsar. The information was shared by Air India’s official Twitter handle which read, “We will operate additional flights between India and London from 26th to 30th July'20, to connect Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, & Amritsar with London.”

Air India also added that the sale of tickets will start at 1800 hours (IST) on the 20th of July and can be done through the company’s official website, booking offices and authorised travel agents.

Recently, Air India opened bookings for International flights to the United States starting July 22. Under the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission, the airline has announced 180 flights, bookings for which can be made on its official website, booking offices or authorised travel agents.

In June the US Department of Transportation (DoT) had said that it would restrict charter flights from India, accusing New Delhi of engaging in "discriminatory and restrictive practices".

Following the announcement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that it has received requests from several countries, including the US, France and Germany for allowing their air carriers to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission and that the ministry was examining the requests.

Air India and domestic private carriers are allowed to operate flights under the programme which has pre-fixed ticket charges. The fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission began on July 3 to bring back Indian stranded abroad amid the pandemic.

With a limited demand, Air India recently proposed a 60 per cent salary cut for pilots amid the coronavirus pandemic which has infected 55 of its cockpit crew members. While scheduled international flights have been suspended in the country since March 23, Air India has been operating international repatriation flights all around the world under Vande Bharat Mission. Moreover, since scheduled domestic passenger flight operations resumed on May 25, the airline has been operating services domestically too.