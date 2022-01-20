Air India Flights to US will Resume with Normal Services From 21 Jan

Air India said it has resumed six India-US flights on Boeing B777 aircraft after the plane manufacturer gave the clearance to operate them. The airline also said all flights to the US will normalise from January 21, 2022, in a social media post.

Air India had cancelled eight flights on India-US routes on Wednesday due to deployment of 5G internet in North America which could interfere with aircraft's radio altimeters. A report from MoneyControl stated that Air India has started three relief flights from Thursday, while normal service will resume from Friday onwards.

However, the airline has issued a statement to the aforementioned publication, saying,"Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in the USA on B777. Accordingly, first flight has left this morning to JFK. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and SFO Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into USA has been sorted."

#FlyAI : Flight operations to/from destinations in USA were affected during last two days. We would like to inform our passengers traveling to/from destinations in the USA that effective 0001hrs of 21st January 2022 normal flights operations will recommence to/from USA. — Air India (@airindiain) January 20, 2022

US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in a fresh directive on Thursday, said radio altimeters fitted in certain types of aircraft, including B777, will not be affected by 5G services.

Also Watch:

There are currently over 300 other flights cancelled to and from the US due to issues pertaining to the rollout of 5G.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.