Air India Goa-London Flight Under Air Bubble Pact to Fly From Today, Check Timings Here

Back in October 2020, Air India, the national air carrier announced additional flights between India and UK under Air Bubble Agreement. Flights to London were scheduled from Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kolkata, Kochi & Goa. While the flights operated till December, second wave forced India to halt its flight services to the UK, and later, UK halted services to India given the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

UK, this month, had put India on Amber list once again, starting the flight operations between the two countries with caution. Under the same agreement, Air India will resume its Goa-London flight from today, August 26. As per Air India, only schedule from August 26-31 has been released as of now and further dates will be revealed in the coming months.

Air India is already operating London flights from Delhi and Mumbai post reopening of borders. Air India will also commence direct flights to London from Kolkata and Chennai soon.

Air India also stated that given the situation of COVID-19 and possible onset of third wave, they have not decided a full schedule for London flights and will only reveal dates closer to the flight operations.

Goa airport is currently undertaking international repatriation flights to Middle-Eastern countries, while domestic flight services are being operated as per schedule.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here