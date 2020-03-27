Air India, GoAir to Extend Domestic Flight Ban Till April 14

After his most recent address when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will be in lockdown for 21 days till April 14, GoAir and Air India have announced that their domestic flight operations will continue to be suspended till the aforementioned date.

The central government has suspended all domestic and international flight operations in India to curb the spread of coronavirus. "GoAir is fully supportive of the initiatives announced by our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). The airline fully respects the decisive steps being taken by our PM followed by various state and local governments to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

"Although these steps will stop air travel until April 14 and impact the very purpose of GoAir's existence, they are essential for the health of our customers, our employees and our nation. Thus, GoAir has temporarily suspended all its flights until April 14," the airline said in a release.

As soon as the situation improves and the government revokes the lockdown, GoAir will start operating its network to the fullest extent, it added. It also said GoAir will protect all the PNRs (passenger reservation numbers) for customers who booked themselves to travel between March 26 and April 14 as part of the 'Protect Your PNR' scheme, wherein customers can reschedule their flights up to April 15, 2021, using the same PNR.

Customers can redeem their tickets (booked between March 1, 2020, and April 15, 2020) on any GoAir flight on any date between April 15, 2020, and April 15, 2021, with no charges being levied (fare difference may be applicable), it said.





#FlyAI : In view of the 21 day nationwide lockdown, Operation of all Air India scheduled International and Domestic flights stand cancelled till 2359 IST of 14th April 2020. Please Stand by for updates.

— Air India (@airindiain) March 26, 2020

Similarly, in a tweet, Air India announced that its domestic flight operations will be suspended in light of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Coronavirus in India.

(With inputs from PTI)