Air India Graduates First Batch of Cabin Crew Trainees and Pilots After Privatisation

Air India has announced that its maiden batch of cabin crew trainees and pilots since the acquisition by Tata Group, has graduated. The batch comprised of 215 cabin crew and 48 pilots, all of which were Indian nationals. They received their wings following extensive training, and are now cleared to operate as fully-qualified crew.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Campbell Wilson, CEO & Managing Director, Air India, said, “We are delighted to welcome these new Air Indians to the team, handpicked from India’s growing pool of talent." The cabin crew trainees passed through a 15-week programme which consisted of safety and service skills. Over 13,000 candidates from around the country had applied for this program. The training program included extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline’s training facility in Mumbai.

As for the new pilots batch, it had 40 men and 08 women who completed their training at Air India’s Hyderabad training campus, and will commence operating on the Airbus A320 fleet. Apart from the graduating batches, more than 59 new pilots are in various stages of training.

Recently, Air India has announced to increase the frequency of flights between key cities in the domestic sector and has also announced direct flights between Indian cities and key global destinations like Doha, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Birmingham. Further, Air India is set to commence direct flights from Delhi to key European cities like Milan, Vienna and Copenhagen, and from Mumbai to New York, Paris and Frankfurt.

“Air India is hiring across all business areas, and from all parts of the country, to support our transformation and ambitions growth plans. Attracting and developing enthusiastic and capable people is an important and crucial part of our Vihaan.AI transformation program,” added Wilson.

