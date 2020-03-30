Air India Ground Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19, Handled Last Domestic Flight Before Lockdown

An employee of the Air India's ground handling subsidiary has tested positive for novel coronavirus, sources said on Sunday. The female employee of the Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL) has been admitted to the BMC hospital in the western suburb of Jogeshwari, according to the sources.

AIATSL is the ground-handling arm of national carrier Air India. AIATSL chief A K Sharma could not be contacted despite several attempts. Sources said the female employee had handled the last arriving flight of Air India before all domestic air passenger flights were temporarily suspended by the government from last Wednesday.



This news comes a few days after a SpiceJet pilot with no international trips was tested positive for COVID-19. "One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020," a spokesperson of the airline told PTI.

"The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home," the spokesperson added.

.