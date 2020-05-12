Air India HQ in Delhi Sealed for 2 Days After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Air India has sealed its headquarters in Delhi for two days to conduct a thorough sanitisation of the building after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

"Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday," an official said.

The employee posted at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building tested positive on Monday evening, he said.

The government-run Air India is the only airline participating in the Vande Bharat Mission, under which the carrier would operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to repatriate around 15,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now.

Earlier, five Air India pilots, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have now been tested negative, an airline source said on Monday.



The results of second round of tests came on Monday evening.

"All our five pilots, who underwent the second test on Sunday have tested negative for the coronavirus infection," the source told PTI.

The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes. There was no immediate comment from Air India.