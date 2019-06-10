Air India, IndiGo, GoAir Announce New Flights, Discounts on International and Domestic Routes
In April, the civil aviation market witnessed a drop of 4.5 per cent in the number of passengers flying to domestic airlines, bringing it down to 109.95 lakh.
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)
In a climate where suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in India’s civil aviation space, major airlines including Air India, GoAir, IndiGo, have recently announced discounts on bookings and introduced new flights on international routes.
However, here are the key things to know about offers that have been put forward by various airlines.
Air India
Air India is offering discounts that are valid for selected flights on travel till September 30, 2019, that can be made till June 15. The discount is applicable for flights AI 911/AI912 Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai and on AI 915/AI 916 Delhi-Dubai-Delhi flights.
GoAir
GoAir is offering discounts on domestic flights at a starting price of Rs 1,399. These discounts are valid for travel between June 15 and July 31. The cheapest flight, applicable for the discount, listed on their website starts at Rs 1,399 from Bagdogra to Guwahati.
IndiGo
IndiGo has announced direct daily flights on Mumbai-Dammam and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes starting at a cost as low as Rs 6,999. The new Mumbai-Dammam flight will begin operation from July 5 while flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will commence from July 15.
