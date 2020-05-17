AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Air India Memo Suggests Resumption of Domestic Flight Services Unlikely in May, Company Says Internal Document

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

While the preparations for resumption of services are in place, airlines are waiting for any signal from the ministry.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Share this:

In an internal mail sent to its employees, Air India has said that Domestic Flight operations are unlikely to resume in May. While the formal announcement from Ministry is still awaited, the internal mail suggests the flight services will not start until May 31st. While the preparations for resumption of services are in place, airlines are waiting for any signal from the ministry.

Air India in a statement has clarified the content of the mail. The statement reads -

"An internal Air India email is circulating on whatsapp. This is to clarify it is an internal communique. Commencement of commercial domestic/international flts will be announced by the Govt of India. Passengers are requested to follow MOCA , Air India Twitter handle and respective websites for official announcement regarding resumption of operations."

Not just Air India memo, our sources at CNN-News18 has learned that even if not May, domestic flight services are unlikely to resume from May 18, when the third phase of lockdown gets over.

Earlier reports suggested that the Central Government is in its final stages to resume flight operations in India. However, a few complications are being posed by State Governments seeking clarity on whether passengers must be quarantined after landing or not.

We have learnt that passengers will be given a ticket bar code that will give them access to the airport. No baggage tag on inflight or check-in luggage will be used. Talks for computer-generated baggage tag is underway, failing which passengers could be required to put identification marks on the bag. Additionally, flight catering and food are ruled out for now.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading