Air India Memo Suggests Resumption of Domestic Flight Services Unlikely in May, Company Says Internal Document

In an internal mail sent to its employees, Air India has said that Domestic Flight operations are unlikely to resume in May. While the formal announcement from Ministry is still awaited, the internal mail suggests the flight services will not start until May 31st. While the preparations for resumption of services are in place, airlines are waiting for any signal from the ministry.

Air India in a statement has clarified the content of the mail. The statement reads -

"An internal Air India email is circulating on whatsapp. This is to clarify it is an internal communique. Commencement of commercial domestic/international flts will be announced by the Govt of India. Passengers are requested to follow MOCA , Air India Twitter handle and respective websites for official announcement regarding resumption of operations."

Not just Air India memo, our sources at CNN-News18 has learned that even if not May, domestic flight services are unlikely to resume from May 18, when the third phase of lockdown gets over.

Earlier reports suggested that the Central Government is in its final stages to resume flight operations in India. However, a few complications are being posed by State Governments seeking clarity on whether passengers must be quarantined after landing or not.

We have learnt that passengers will be given a ticket bar code that will give them access to the airport. No baggage tag on inflight or check-in luggage will be used. Talks for computer-generated baggage tag is underway, failing which passengers could be required to put identification marks on the bag. Additionally, flight catering and food are ruled out for now.