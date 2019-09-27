Air India Launches Direct Flights on Delhi-Toronto Route
Air India will operate direct flights to Toronto from Delhi thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ Air India)
Air India launched thrice-weekly flights on the Delhi-Toronto route on September 27. The flights on the route will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. "National carrier Air India is all set to launch its Delhi to Toronto non-stop flights with a convenient connection from Amritsar and other cities fulfilling a long-standing desire from the travel fraternity here and the Indian diaspora in Canada," it said in a press statement. The flight AI 187 will take off from Delhi at 3 am (local time) and will arrive at Toronto at 8.45 am (local time) the same day. The return flight will take off from Toronto at 12.15 pm (local time) and reach Delhi airport the next day at 12.15 pm (local time).
#FlyAI : Fun , full of energy enthusiasm, excitement, at Inaugural function of Delhi to #Toronto flight. pic.twitter.com/lrI3A0s6Rg— Air India (@airindiain) September 26, 2019
#FlyAI : we had some cute Passengers onboard our Nonstop flight to #Toronto pic.twitter.com/GBG8eMqtDV— Air India (@airindiain) September 26, 2019
