Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Air India Launches Direct Flights on Delhi-Toronto Route

Air India will operate direct flights to Toronto from Delhi thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Air India Launches Direct Flights on Delhi-Toronto Route
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ Air India)
Loading...

Air India launched thrice-weekly flights on the Delhi-Toronto route on September 27. The flights on the route will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. "National carrier Air India is all set to launch its Delhi to Toronto non-stop flights with a convenient connection from Amritsar and other cities fulfilling a long-standing desire from the travel fraternity here and the Indian diaspora in Canada," it said in a press statement. The flight AI 187 will take off from Delhi at 3 am (local time) and will arrive at Toronto at 8.45 am (local time) the same day. The return flight will take off from Toronto at 12.15 pm (local time) and reach Delhi airport the next day at 12.15 pm (local time).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram