Air India Launches Direct International Flight to Dubai from Kolkata

Air India (AI) on Tuesday launched its non-stop flight service to Dubai from Kolkata, responding to a long-standing demand for direct flights to the Gulf city.

Inaugurating the flight at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here, AI Regional Director Sanjay Mishra said the new service has evoked a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Kolkata, the adjoining states and the north east.

"Air India is offering... passenger service at very affordable fares with the new A320neo aircraft at an ideal time of departure," Mishra said, adding, the inaugural flight had 137 passengers on board. Flight AI-917 will operate four days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, taking off from the NSC Bose International Airport at 2.30 pm for Dubai. The return flight will arrive here after midnight.

"The 162 seater aircraft... has 150 economy and 12 business class seats at fares starting from Rs 11,920 (one- way) and Rs 20,600 (return) in the economy class. "Executive class fares start from around Rs 27,000 (one-way) and around Rs 43,000 (return)," AI sources said.

Air India has direct flights to international destinations like Kathmandu, Dhaka, Yangon, and Bangkok from Kolkata, at present.