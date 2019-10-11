Air India Launches Flights on Amritsar-Stansted Route, Operations to Commence on October 31

National carrier Air India will launch flights on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted route thrice a week from October 31 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, an official said on Thursday.

The 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will connect Amritsar to Stansted in London to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Air India General Manager Ramn Babu told the media here.

It would operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The carrier will also start a direct flight between Amritsar and Patna from October 27, he said. For this a 162-seater aircraft will operate on the route. Air India recently launched flights on the Delhi-Toronto route on September 27. The flight AI 187 took off from Delhi at 3 am (local time) and will arrive at Toronto at 8.45 am (local time) the same day. The return flight will take off from Toronto at 12.15 pm (local time) and reach Delhi airport the next day at 12.15 pm (local time).

