Air India Leases 12 More Aircraft, Induction Likely by First Half of 2023

Air India has leased 12 more aircraft in order to accentuate operations domestically as well as internationally. The Tata Group-owned airline will get these 12 planes by the first half of 2023, reports CNBC-TV18.

Recently, Tata Group had announced that Air India and Vistara will be merged by March 2024. Once the integration is completed, Tata Group will have 97.9 percent stakes in the AI-Vistara-AI Express-AirAsia India Pvt Ltd (AAIPL) combined entity.

Also Read: Air India Announces Flights Connecting Mumbai to Six Destinations in USA and Europe

Last month, as per the induction plan, Air India received its first Boeing 777-200 LR. Vihaan, which means dawn of a new era, was the name given to the aircraft with registration VT-AEF. The Boeing aircraft leased from Delta airlines boasts of premium economy class along with standard classes. Sources said that five Boeing 777-200LRs are likely to join the fleet between December and March. These aircraft will be deployed on international routes from Indian cities.

Air India is in the process of expanding its global footprint by introducing several new flights to New York, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan and Vienna and Frankfurt.

Read all the Latest Auto News here