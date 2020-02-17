Air India Offering Discounted Flight Tickets at Just Rs 799, International Airfare at Rs 4,500

Air India has announced its sale on airfare on global network for a limited period. As per the scheme you can book the discounted domestic tickets starting at Rs 799 and international tickets at just Rs 4,500. The scheme validity is between 15th February 2020 (0001hrs) till 17th February 2020 (2359hrs).

The scheme is applicable on domestic sectors in Economy class and all classes on International sectors except Saudi Arabia for a travel between 18th February 2020 till 30th September 2020.

Air India, which has been put for sale for private players through disinvestment by the government, has been facing financial challenges for some time now. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government wants Air India to keep flying as a brand for years to come.

The minister also assured the employees at Air India that their requirements would be foremost in the airline and factored in whatever arrangement is decided with the successor.

"The strongest support that you have on your future comes from the government. We not only want to keep Air India flying as a brand but we want to ensure that continued operation will end the uncertainty of last many years," Puri said at an event here.

The fact that Air India has been facing financial challenges is not something that is unknown, he added. "I don't think anyone can run an airline without the people that actually make it," Puri said.

"Somebody asks what will happen to the staff. The staff will be required by whoever will be the new entity managing or owning it. There has been no recruitment for how many years. There is no surplus staff," he said.

"Don't ever be under the impression that this time around, there will be any problems (in disinvestment). There will not be. The amount of interest I am seeing in the acquisition and the quarters from where I am seeing it, I am reassured," he added.

Various employee unions of Air India in the last few months have expressed uncertainty about their future as the government has moved ahead with the stake sale plan.

"Whoever are the eligible bidders, the requirement of the staff the people who run the airline would be foremost," the minister said.

Addressing the concerns of employees, he said, "Your good work is not only being appreciated but will also be factored into the successor arrangement which will come in after this."