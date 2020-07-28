Air India Open Bookings for Additional Flights to UK Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5

Air India has announced additional flights to the UK under the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Bookings for the flights, that will operate from August 4 to August 27 will open on July 28, Air India confirmed.

Ahead of this, the national flight carrier announced that it will operate flights from selected cities from India including Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Mumbai and Kochi. Ahead of this, Air India had announced that it will be conducting international flights to London starting July 26, 2020. These flights will operate till July 30 and will connect Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Amritsar.

#FlyAI : Announcing additional flights between India and UK under VBM PHASE 5. Booking starts on 28th July, 1400 hrs. pic.twitter.com/zIodZgGHih — Air India (@airindiain) July 27, 2020

Recently, Air India opened bookings for International flights to the United States starting July 22. Under the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission, the airline had announced 180 flights.

In June the US Department of Transportation (DoT) had said that it would restrict charter flights from India, accusing New Delhi of engaging in "discriminatory and restrictive practices".

Following the announcement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that it has received requests from several countries, including the US, France and Germany for allowing their air carriers to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission and that the ministry was examining the requests.

Air India and domestic private carriers are allowed to operate flights under the programme which has pre-fixed ticket charges. The fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission began on July 3 to bring back Indian stranded abroad amid the pandemic.