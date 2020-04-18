AUTO

1-MIN READ

Air India Opens Flight Bookings for International Travel from June 1, Domestic from May 4

Representative Image

The select domestic routes include important metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Air India, the national air carrier has announced to resume bookings for international flights with travel date from 1st June, 2020 following a travel ban on all flights due to coronavirus lockdown. Air India has also resumed bookings for select domestic routes starting 4th May, 2020. The select domestic routes include important metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

PM Modi earlier announced a complete lockdown in the country starting March 25, and all flights were stopped from flying till April 14, the end day of lockdown. However, the lockdown was further extended till May 3 and hence ban on flying was extended till May 3.

Despite the lockdown, many domestic air carriers started accepted bookings for travel date post April 14, barring Air India, which decided to not take any bookings till April end. Air India has now come forward to announce the commencement of bookings for flights on May 4 and June 1 for domestic and international flights respectively.

Budget air carrier Indigo had also earlier said that it is prepared to resume domestic operations ‘in a phased manner’ from 4th May.

