Air India Opens Booking for Flights from European Countries Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3

National carrier Air India has opened the sales of the tickets for the flights to bring back stranded Indians in the European nations from 8 AM, June 10 under the Vande Bharat Mission phase 3. The applicant should be registered with Local Indian Embassy/High Commission and can book tickets on Air India website.

After witnessing a robust demand for its ferry flights which are to be operated under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission, govt announced to extend the Vande Bharat Mission to phase 3, until scheduled commercial flights resume again.

Accordingly, in the phase three of the mission, the airline will operate 300 flights to North America and Europe from June 9 to June 30, 2020.

#FlyAI: sale of tickets for phase III of VBM flights from destinations in Europe to India will commence from 8 am GMT on 10th June 2020 on our website only. Please note that the applicant should be registered with Local Indian Embassy/High Commission. — Air India (@airindiain) June 9, 2020

The airline earlier opened the bookings for 75 flights to North America and Canada and received high demand for flights with bookings crossing 22,000 tickets within few hours of opening up online portal.

With Inputs from IANS