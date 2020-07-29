Air India Opens Booking for International Flights to Australia Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5

Air India has opened bookings for international flights to Australia as part of the fifth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. The bookings for these flights have commenced from 10:00 AM and can be done through Air India’s official website, booking offices or through authorised travel agents.

Air India announced the commencement of bookings for the Australia-bound flights through its Twitter handle. The post says, “Air India announces flights between India and Australia under #VBM Phase 5. Bookings will open on 29th July 1000 hrs IST through website, Booking offices and our Authorised Travel Agents.”

Recently, Air India had also announced the bookings for flights to the US under the fifth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. These flights will commence operations from 29 July till August 30 from major Indian cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru.

Ahead of this, the airline had announced 180 flight to the US operating under the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission starting July 22. Air India recently announced the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission to rescue stranded Indians to international destinations to rescue stranded Indians. The airline also announced that it will be ramping up its number of flights in the upcoming phase.

The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission brought back as much as 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries around the world. Under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

Noting that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced the establishment of bilateral bubbles with some countries, the MEA spokesperson said that between July 22 and August 31, Air India will be operating 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco), four flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and three flights a week to France (Paris).

The ministry continues to be in touch with missions on specific demands for repatriation from students completing their courses abroad, workers and other stranded Indians with compelling reasons, he said.