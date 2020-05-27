Air India Passenger Travelling from Delhi to Ludhiana Tested Positive for Covid-19

An Air India passenger travelling from Delhi to Ludhiana in flight AI9I837 on May 26 has been tested positive for COVID-19. As per the info from Air India, the passenger is an employee of Alliance Air and works in the security department. He was travelling on a paid ticket. All the passengers of this flight are now under state quarantine, said Air India in a statement.

One passenger on today's AI9I837 Delhi-Ludhiana flight has been found #COVID19 positive. The passenger who works in the security department of Alliance Air was traveling on a paid ticket. All the passengers of this flight are now under state quarantine: Air India pic.twitter.com/KlwF9g64Mc — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Earlier on the first day of flight resumption, a 24-year-old passenger who took the Chennai-Coimbatore IndiGo flight tested positive for the Coronavirus. According to people aware of the flight details, 93 passengers had travelled in the flight.

Following the same, IndiGo issued an official statement stating that the patient is currently quarantined at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore. "He was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers. Additionally, no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission."

In addition to this, the operating crew has also been grounded for 14 days. The airline confirmed that it was in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines.

India has resumed the domestic flight services in the country from May 25 in a calibrated manner despite opposition from few states given the rising covid-19 patients.