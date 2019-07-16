Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Air India Passengers Travelling to the UAE can now Carry 40 Kg of Check-In Luggage

The new limit of 40kg of check-in luggage will be implemented with immediate effect for those booking their tickets to the UAE Tuesday onwards.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Air India Passengers Travelling to the UAE can now Carry 40 Kg of Check-In Luggage
Image for representation. (Image source: Reuters)
Loading...

Passengers travelling to the UAE by Air India can now carry 40 kgs of check-in luggage after the national carrier enhanced the baggage limit by 10 kgs. The changes will be implemented with immediate effect for those booking their tickets Tuesday onwards, Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwini Lohani said Monday night at a reception hosted by the Indian community.

"As demanded by the people here, Air India will allow passengers to carry 40 kgs as luggage in the check-in besides the usual 7 kg that the traveller carries as hand baggage," Lohani said. The Indian community during the event demanded from Lohani to raise the limit of the check-in luggage from existing 30 kg to 40 kg. The Indian community led by Nilgiri Trading LLC CEO Chandrashekhar Bhatia hosted the reception at the India Club here to welcome the launch of the Indore-Dubai and the Kolkata-Dubai flights.

The community honoured Lohani and others on the occasion and welcomed the launch of the direct flight from Indore. Bhatia and financial consultant, Harish Mishra among others who migrated to Dubai from Indore over two decades back said the direct flight from Indore will reduce the travel time from the earlier minimum 10 hours to just 3:30 hours, providing major relief to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram