Air India Passengers Travelling to the UAE can now Carry 40 Kg of Check-In Luggage
The new limit of 40kg of check-in luggage will be implemented with immediate effect for those booking their tickets to the UAE Tuesday onwards.
Image for representation. (Image source: Reuters)
Passengers travelling to the UAE by Air India can now carry 40 kgs of check-in luggage after the national carrier enhanced the baggage limit by 10 kgs. The changes will be implemented with immediate effect for those booking their tickets Tuesday onwards, Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwini Lohani said Monday night at a reception hosted by the Indian community.
"As demanded by the people here, Air India will allow passengers to carry 40 kgs as luggage in the check-in besides the usual 7 kg that the traveller carries as hand baggage," Lohani said. The Indian community during the event demanded from Lohani to raise the limit of the check-in luggage from existing 30 kg to 40 kg. The Indian community led by Nilgiri Trading LLC CEO Chandrashekhar Bhatia hosted the reception at the India Club here to welcome the launch of the Indore-Dubai and the Kolkata-Dubai flights.
The community honoured Lohani and others on the occasion and welcomed the launch of the direct flight from Indore. Bhatia and financial consultant, Harish Mishra among others who migrated to Dubai from Indore over two decades back said the direct flight from Indore will reduce the travel time from the earlier minimum 10 hours to just 3:30 hours, providing major relief to the people of Madhya Pradesh.
