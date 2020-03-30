Air India Pilots Association Complains to Govt for Sub-Standard Protective Gear During COVID-19 Rescue Flights

In a letter written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Executive Pilots Association of Air India has complained to the Ministry about the sub-standard quality of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) gear provided to the crew during their recent rescue and evacuation operations to bring back citizens from Coronavirus hit countries.

The letter stated, "Our pilots&cabin crew are given substandard ill-fitting PPE that tear easily on rescue flights. Sanitizers aren't given in sufficient quantities & disinfection processes are short of industry best practices."

The letter also mentioned that the protective equipment being provided to the flight crew has been failing with an alarming frequency or has been plagued with other issues.

Air India has been flying back citizens from various countries after many countries including India has announced a complete ban on international flights.

On Feb 1, an Air India 747 flew to Wuhan, the then epicentre of Coronavirus to rescue 324 stranded Indians, one of the earliest rescue ops by any government globally. A day later, the same aircraft rescued 323 more Indians along with 7 Maldivian nationals.

Recently, Air India flew to Milan and Rome to rescue hundreds of stranded Indian students from the European nation, that has now been declared the epicentre of COVID-19.