Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Air India Plane Remains Grounded For Almost 5 Months Now, After Runway Debris Caused Damage

The impact of the runway debris caused severe damages to the aircraft belly and the rudder during the incident which took place on January 29 and it is currently parked at Air India's MRO facility for repair.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Air India Plane Remains Grounded For Almost 5 Months Now, After Runway Debris Caused Damage
Image for representation.
National carrier Air India has not been able to operate one of its A321 planes for nearly five months now as it was damaged by runway debris during take-off from Tirupati in January this year. The impact of the runway debris caused severe damages to the aircraft belly and the rudder during the incident which took place on January 29 and it is currently parked at Air India's Maintenance, Overhaul and Repair (MRO) facility at the city airport for repair, a senior Air India engineer said.

Air India has sought damages from the Airports Authority of India, N S Chakraborty, deputy general manager of the Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), said. AIESL is the wholly-owned engineering subsidiary of Air India, with MRO facilities in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata.

"The elevators (flight control surfaces) and the rudders, which help the pilot to steer the plane, of the Air India A321, VT-PPN, suffered damages from liberated runway surface material during the take-off at Tirupati airport," he said.

The aircraft was operating Air India flight AI541 to Hyderabad, he said adding the flight, however, landed safely. A post-flight visual inspection, which was being carried out as part of a normal exercise before allowing the plane to perform the next flight brought out the substantial damage to the aircraft, he said. Immediately after observing the damages, the incident-hit plane was brought to the facility where it is awaiting repair, he added.

Significantly, the AAI-run Tirupati Airport had been undertaking runway resurfacing and strengthening works in that month. A team from OEM Airbus recently was in the city to conduct an inspection of the plane, he said.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram