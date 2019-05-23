English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Air India Plane Remains Grounded For Almost 5 Months Now, After Runway Debris Caused Damage
The impact of the runway debris caused severe damages to the aircraft belly and the rudder during the incident which took place on January 29 and it is currently parked at Air India's MRO facility for repair.
Image for representation.
National carrier Air India has not been able to operate one of its A321 planes for nearly five months now as it was damaged by runway debris during take-off from Tirupati in January this year. The impact of the runway debris caused severe damages to the aircraft belly and the rudder during the incident which took place on January 29 and it is currently parked at Air India's Maintenance, Overhaul and Repair (MRO) facility at the city airport for repair, a senior Air India engineer said.
Air India has sought damages from the Airports Authority of India, N S Chakraborty, deputy general manager of the Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), said. AIESL is the wholly-owned engineering subsidiary of Air India, with MRO facilities in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata.
"The elevators (flight control surfaces) and the rudders, which help the pilot to steer the plane, of the Air India A321, VT-PPN, suffered damages from liberated runway surface material during the take-off at Tirupati airport," he said.
The aircraft was operating Air India flight AI541 to Hyderabad, he said adding the flight, however, landed safely. A post-flight visual inspection, which was being carried out as part of a normal exercise before allowing the plane to perform the next flight brought out the substantial damage to the aircraft, he said. Immediately after observing the damages, the incident-hit plane was brought to the facility where it is awaiting repair, he added.
Significantly, the AAI-run Tirupati Airport had been undertaking runway resurfacing and strengthening works in that month. A team from OEM Airbus recently was in the city to conduct an inspection of the plane, he said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Air India has sought damages from the Airports Authority of India, N S Chakraborty, deputy general manager of the Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), said. AIESL is the wholly-owned engineering subsidiary of Air India, with MRO facilities in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata.
"The elevators (flight control surfaces) and the rudders, which help the pilot to steer the plane, of the Air India A321, VT-PPN, suffered damages from liberated runway surface material during the take-off at Tirupati airport," he said.
The aircraft was operating Air India flight AI541 to Hyderabad, he said adding the flight, however, landed safely. A post-flight visual inspection, which was being carried out as part of a normal exercise before allowing the plane to perform the next flight brought out the substantial damage to the aircraft, he said. Immediately after observing the damages, the incident-hit plane was brought to the facility where it is awaiting repair, he added.
Significantly, the AAI-run Tirupati Airport had been undertaking runway resurfacing and strengthening works in that month. A team from OEM Airbus recently was in the city to conduct an inspection of the plane, he said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With Alladin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results