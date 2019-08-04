Air India Reduce Ticket Prices To and From Srinagar; Airfare Capped at Rs 6,899 Till August 15
All the airlines operating on Srinagar route has announced to waive off the cancellation, date change charges.
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)
In the wake of the recent happenings in Kashmir and advisory issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India has reduced the ticket prices to and from Srinagar. As told to News18 by Dhananjay Kumar, Spokesperson , Air India, the max fare for Srinagar to Delhi flight is Rs 6,715 and Rs 6,899 for Delhi to Srinagar. These prices are applicable till 15th august.
Air India eralier tweeted the ticket prices saying that the max fare is capped at Rs 9,500 to and from Srinagar. The capped pricing will be applicable till 15th August, 2019.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists prepared to leave the Kashmir Valley, a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay due to security threats.
#flyAI : In view of the prevailing circumstances, #AirIndia has decided to cap the fare @9500 for all #AirIndia flights to/from #Srinagar till 15th August.
— Air India (@airindiain) August 4, 2019
According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), 6,216 passengers reported at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday to travel out of the valley. Out of this, 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights. The remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in four Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and flown to various destination like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon.
The AAI said all passengers were flown out of the Valley in a planned and systematic manner. The entire operation was conducted smoothly by AAI officials in close coordination with the IAF, J&K Police, CRPF, BSF, the airlines and state authorities, it said.
Travel websites on Saturday showed the ticket prices on Srinagar-Delhi route between Rs 11,000 and Rs 20,000 for August 4. The prices for Srinagar-Mumbai flights for August 4 started from Rs 14,000 onward.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from Srinagar airport if the need arises. The statement came after the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the Amarnath yatra.
The Army's disclosure had prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the valley and leave immediately.
With Inputs from PTI
