Air India Resumes Flight Service Between Amritsar and Rome Under Vande Bharat Mission

Air India has announced the resumption of flights between Amritsar and Rome. With the flight services, under the Vande Baharat Mission, Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport is now connected with three European countries including London and Birmingham.

According to the carrier’s schedule, flight AI123 will take off from Amritsar every Wednesday at 3.55 pm, arriving in Rome the same day at 8.20 pm local time. Meanwhile, the return flight AI122 will depart from Rome on Thursday, at 7 pm and reach Amritsar on Friday morning at 5.35 am. Bookings for this route will remain open till October 28, which is the end of summer season in airline industry. As per reports, Air India will operate its Boeing 787 Dreamliner on this route.

Air India recently launched its first-ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London Heathrow, with the first flight arriving in Hyderabad on September 9 and departing for London the next day.

The flight will operate twice a week — Monday and Friday — with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats, including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration, Air India announced on Wednesday.

Also Watch:

On Mondays, AI 147 will depart Hyderabad at 1.30 a.m. (local time) to arrive in London at 7.30 a.m. on the same day. On Fridays, the flight will leave Hyderabad at 5.30 a.m. to arrive in London at 11.30 a.m. the same day.

The return flight AI 148 will operate on Sundays and Thursdays, departing from London at 9.45 a.m. (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 11.35 p.m. (local time) on the same day.

The total flight time on this route will be 10 hours and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hours 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad, depending on the wind speed and other conditions on that particular day.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Panaji.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here