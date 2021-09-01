Air India Resumes Indore-Dubai Direct International Flight Service, Check Timings Here

Air India, the national air carrier has resumed its Indore - Dubai flight services starting today. The services were stopped after UAE’s ban on international flights from India and other countries given the rising COVID-19 cases. With UAE easing travelling restrictions from India, the flight services have been resumes. Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, MoS, Civil Aviation, General Dr. V K Singh (Retd.) virtually flagged off Air India’s Indore (Madhya Pradesh) – Dubai (UAE) direct flight.

On the international route, Air India has been operating a direct flight from Indore to Dubai from 2019 which is recommencing now with this non-stop connection.

The Air India Indore – Dubai flight will fly from Indore every Wednesday at 12:35 PM and will land in Dubai at 15:05. The same flight will return from Dubai at 16:05 PM and will reach Indore at 20:55 PM.

UAE announced to resume tourist visas for fully vaccinated travellers from August 30. The move comes as the daily number of positive cases continued to drop in the country, having gone lower than 1,000 since last week. As of June 3, the WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines include AstraZeneca/Oxford/CoviShield, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

As per a recent data, India continues to be Dubai International Airport’s top destination country by traffic volume in the first half of 2021 with passenger numbers exceeding 1.9 million (19 lakh), despite travel restrictions due to COVID-19 affecting its key source markets.

