Air India Revival to Help Boost Delhi Airport Hub Traffic by 25 Percent, Says DIAL Chief

GMR-run Delhi airport expects hub traffic to surge to 25 per cent in three years as the now cash-strapped Air India will expand its domestic and international network under the stewardship of Tatas, according to a senior official. The Indira Gandhi International Airport, operated by DIAL, is the country’s largest aerodrome and is already the hub for Air India, Vistara and IndiGo.

Currently, Delhi airport accounts for 15 per cent hub traffic. Hubs serve as a key point for airlines to operate flights to various destinations, including stopovers and connecting services. Besides, Jet Airways, under the new owner Kalrock-Jalan Consortium, will be making Delhi airport as the base once its restarts operations from 2022. Prior to its grounding in April 2019, the airline was operating most of its flights from Mumbai.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar told. The International Monetary Fund on Monday said the sale of national carrier Air India will constitute an “important milestone" in India’s privatisation efforts. Tata group has emerged as the winning bidder for the loss-making Air India, and on October 11, a letter of intent (LoI) was issued to the group.

“We welcome the recent agreement on the sale of Air India, which constitutes an important milestone," Alfred Schipke, Director of IMF-STI Regional Training Institute and a former IMF India Mission Chief, told.

